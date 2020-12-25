UrduPoint.com
Police Search 125 Houses, 35 Tenants

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :City police of Rawalpindi on Friday carried out search operation in the jurisdiction of RA bazaar and its adjoining areas to prevent any untoward incident on Christmas or New Year eve.

According to Police spokesman, the operation was supervised by the Station House Officer (SHO) of concerning Police station in which police contingents, police commandos, special branch personnel, Elite Force, Muhafiz Squad and Women Police participated.

During the operation in the area of Mugalabad and its suburbs,125 houses, 35 tenants were searched while the data of 297 persons were collected, spokesman said.

He said the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted in different areas of the district.

