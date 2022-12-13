UrduPoint.com

Police Search 135 Houses, 63 Shops In Different Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2022 | 01:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Tuesday searched 135 houses, 63 shops, and four hotels in the jurisdiction of different police stations.

According to a police spokesman, police launched search operations in different areas in the jurisdiction of Mandra, Gujar Khan, Kahuta, and Naseerabad police stations.

He informed that heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel, and Ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers conducted search operations in different areas and searched 135 houses, 63 shops, and four hotels, besides checking the particulars of 20 tenants. Over 200 persons were also checked during the operations, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that search operations were being conducted to net criminals and other lawbreakers.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Kahuta Criminals

