Police Search 140 Houses In Different Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2022 | 02:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Tuesday launched search operations in different city areas in the jurisdiction of Cantonment, Civil Lines and Morgah police stations, said a police spokesman.

He said that heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers conducted search operations in different areas and searched 140 houses, and 57 shops, besides checking the particulars of 51 tenants.

Over 671 persons were also checked during the operations, he added.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar Malik Tariq Mehboob said that search operations were being conducted to net criminals and other lawbreakers.

