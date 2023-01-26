Police search 142 houses in different areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi District Police, on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Thursday searched 142 houses and 21 shops in the jurisdiction of different police stations.

According to a police spokesman, heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers conducted a search operation and searched 142 houses and 21 shops, besides checking the particulars of 38 tenants.

Over 145 persons were also checked during the operations conducted in Airport, Dhamial, and Rawat police stations, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that search operations were being conducted to net criminals and other lawbreakers.