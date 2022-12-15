Police search 166 houses, 52 shops in different areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Thursday searched 166 houses and 52 shops in the jurisdiction of different police stations.

According to a police spokesman, police launched search operations in different areas in the jurisdiction of Bani, R A Bazaar, Gungmandi, New Town, and Sadiqabad police stations.

He said that heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel, and ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers conducted search operations in different areas and searched 166 houses, 52 shops, besides checking the particulars of 14 tenants.

Over 353 persons were also checked during the operations, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that search operations were being conducted to net criminals and other lawbreakers.