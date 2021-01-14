UrduPoint.com
Police Search 176 Houses, Interrogated 67 Tenants In Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The police here on Thursday carried out search operations in the jurisdiction of Civil Line Police station.

A Police spokesman informed that the search operation was conducted in the areas of Dheri Hasnabad and its suburbs.

The police, ladies Police, elite force and law enforcement agencies also participated in the operations.

During the operation, the police searched 176 houses, 67 tenants were interrogated while bio data of 309 persons was collected, spokesman said.

