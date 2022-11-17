UrduPoint.com

Police Search 239 Houses In Different Areas

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2022 | 01:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Thursday searched 239 houses in the jurisdiction of different police stations.

According to a police spokesman, police launched search operations in different city areas in the jurisdiction of Morgah, Saddar Wah, City, and New Town police stations.

He informed that heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers conducted search operations in different areas and searched 239 houses, 39 shops, 13 hotels, besides checking the particulars of 83 tenants. Over 400 persons were also checked during the operations, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that search operations were being conducted to net criminals and other lawbreakers.

