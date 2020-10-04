Police search 258 houses, 127 tenants ********CORRECTION IN HEADLINE****

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :The City police carried out search operation in the jurisdiction of RA bazaar, City Police station and its adjoining areas on Saturday, informed Police spokesman.

The operation was supervised by the Station House Officer (SHO) of concerning Police station in which police contingents, police commandos, special branch personnel, Elite Force, Muhafiz Squad and Women Police participated.

The operation was carried out in the area of Mugalabad and its suburbs by R.A bazaar Police while City PS conducted operation in the areas of Usman Poora, Fawara Chowk and its adjoining areas.

During the operation, 258 houses, 127 tenants were searched while the data of 606 persons were collected, spokesman said.

He said the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted in different areas of the district.