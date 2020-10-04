UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Search 258 Houses, 127 Tenants ********CORRECTION IN HEADLINE****

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 05:00 PM

Police search 258 houses, 127 tenants ********CORRECTION IN HEADLINE****

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :The City police carried out search operation in the jurisdiction of RA bazaar, City Police station and its adjoining areas on Saturday, informed Police spokesman.

The operation was supervised by the Station House Officer (SHO) of concerning Police station in which police contingents, police commandos, special branch personnel, Elite Force, Muhafiz Squad and Women Police participated.

The operation was carried out in the area of Mugalabad and its suburbs by R.A bazaar Police while City PS conducted operation in the areas of Usman Poora, Fawara Chowk and its adjoining areas.

During the operation, 258 houses, 127 tenants were searched while the data of 606 persons were collected, spokesman said.

He said the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted in different areas of the district.

Related Topics

Police Criminals Women

Recent Stories

Israel records 2,557 new coronavirus cases

31 minutes ago

EAD organises a webinar on Arabian Oryx conservati ..

46 minutes ago

World’s largest fountain to launch in Dubai

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,041 new COVID-19 cases, 1,001 reco ..

2 hours ago

UAE welcomes signing of peace agreement in Sudan

2 hours ago

NYU Abu Dhabi launches new undergraduate major in ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.