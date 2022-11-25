UrduPoint.com

Police Search 33 Shops, Three Hotels In Different Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published November 25, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Police search 33 shops, three hotels in different areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Friday searched 33 shops, three hotels, and 11 houses in the jurisdiction of different police stations.

According to a police spokesman, police launched search operations in different city areas in the jurisdiction of Morgah and Naseerabad police stations.

He informed that heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel, and Ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers conducted search operations in different areas and searched 11 houses, 33 shops, and three hotels, besides checking the particulars of dozens of tenants. Over 100 persons were also checked during the operations, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that search operations were being conducted to net criminals and other lawbreakers.

