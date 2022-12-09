UrduPoint.com

Police Search 374 Houses, 57 Shops, Eight Hotels In Different Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2022

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The police, on special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO), Rawalpindi searched 374 houses, 57 shops and eight hotels in the jurisdiction of different police stations on Friday.

According to a police spokesman, police launched search operations in different city areas in the jurisdiction of Dhamial, Mandra, Cantt, Gujar Khan, Saddar Baroni, Taxila, Saddar Wah, Wah Cantt, RA Bazar, and Westridge police stations.

He informed that heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and ladies police, under the supervision of senior police officers, conducted search operations in different areas and searched 374 houses, 57 shops, and eight hotels, besides checking the particulars of 127 tenants.

Over 822 persons were also checked during the operations, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations), Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that search operations were being conducted to net criminals and other lawbreakers.

