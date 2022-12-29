Police search 64 houses in different areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Thursday searched 64 houses and 34 shops in the jurisdiction of Gungmandi, Bani, and City police stations.

According to a police spokesman, heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers conducted a search operation and searched 64 houses, and 34 shops, besides checking the particulars of 39 tenants. Over 214 persons were also checked during the operations, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that search operations were being conducted to net criminals and other lawbreakers.