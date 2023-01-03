Police search 65 houses in different areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi District Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Tuesday searched 65 houses and 11 shops in the jurisdiction of different police stations.

According to a police spokesman, heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers conducted search operation and searched 65 houses, 11 shops, besides checking the particulars of 29 tenants.

Over 185 persons were also checked during the operations, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that search operations were being conducted to net criminals and other anti-social elements.