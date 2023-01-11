UrduPoint.com

Police Search 73 Houses In Different Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Police search 73 houses in different areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi District Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Wednesday searched 73 houses and 60 shops in the jurisdiction of different police stations.

According to a police spokesman, heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers conducted search operations and searched 73 houses, and 60 shops, besides checking the particulars of 21 tenants. Over 386 persons were also checked during the operations, he added.

The spokesman informed that Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Inspector General of Police, Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan also conducted two major search operations against the land grabbers in Chontra and Chakri areas and rounded up 107 accused on recovery of illegal weapons.

Police had registered cases against the accused under the anti-terrorism act and other related sections of the law, he added.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari had directed the police officers to take strict action against the land mafia and zero tolerance policy should be adopted against the land grabbers, he added.

He said search operations in line with the vision of IGP Punjab were being conducted to net the outlaws including land grabbers.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that search operations were being conducted to net criminals and other lawbreakers.

