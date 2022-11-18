Police search 89 houses to net criminals

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Friday searched 89 houses in the jurisdiction of different police stations to net criminals and other lawbreakers.

According to a police spokesman, police launched search operations in different city areas in the jurisdiction of Morgah, Saddar Wah, Cantt, City, Sadiqabad and Gujar Khan police stations.

He informed that heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers conducted search operations in different areas and searched 89 houses, 38 shops, and seven hotels, besides checking the particulars of 23 tenants.

Over 236 persons were also checked during the operations, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that search operations were being conducted to net criminals and other lawbreakers.