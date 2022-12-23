Police search 94 houses in different areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :The district police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Friday searched 94 houses and 32 shops in the jurisdiction of Bani, Gungmandi, Waris Khan and Saddar Wah police stations.

According to a police spokesman, heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers conducted search operation and searched 94 houses, 32 shops, three plazas besides checking the particulars of 29 tenants.

Over 213 persons were also checked during the operations, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that search operations were being conducted to net criminals and other lawbreakers.