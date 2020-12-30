UrduPoint.com
Police Search 97 Houses, Interrogated 61 Tenants In Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 04:47 PM

The police here on Wednesday carried out search operations in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan Police station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :The police here on Wednesday carried out search operations in the jurisdiction of Waris Khan Police station.

A police spokesman said that the search operation was conducted in the areas of Glass factory and its adjoining areas to nab the anti-social elements.

The police, ladies police, elite force and other law enforcement agencies also participated in the operations.

During the operation, the police searched 97 houses, 39 workshops, interrogated 61 tenants while bio data of 340 persons was collected, spokesman said.

