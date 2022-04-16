Police searched Christian Colony

The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik on Saturday launched a search operation in the Chirstian Colony and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Saddar Barooni Police Station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik on Saturday launched a search operation in the Chirstian Colony and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Saddar Barooni Police Station.

A police spokesman said a heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO Saddar Barooni Police Station conducted the operation in the area and searched 69 houses, collected data of 23 tenants and several interrogated.

According to spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.