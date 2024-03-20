Police Searched Shaheen Town, 96 Suspects Questioned
Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2024 | 05:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani on Wednesday launched a search operation in Shaheen Town and adjoining areas, said a police spokesman.
He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of Airport SHO Police Station carried out operation in the area.
During operation, police searched 55 houses,16 shops while 96 suspects were also interrogated.
According to police spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.
