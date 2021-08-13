(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani said on Thursday that police secretariat would be established inside the building of the South Punjab civil secretariat to bring more improvement in the police system.

During his visit of Multan here, the IGP Inam Ghani said that the shortage of police officers in South Punjab was being completed on top priority in order to bring more improvement in police performance in providing justice to the people of the area.

He said that the dream of South Punjab police office and speedy justice to masses at their door step has been fulfilled.

He said that more financial and administrative powers were being shifted to South Punjab police office in order to improve police system.

He said that the IGP office ensuring full support to South Punjab police office because he was fully aware of the public issues and expectations from police during his posting as additional inspector general of police South Punjab.

He lauded the performance of additional IGP South Punjab police office during the one year of its establishment and congratulated the Additional IGP South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan.

He said that positive changes at police station level were underway to bring more improvement in police performance adding that police officers have been appointed on merit and new vehicles have also been provided for this purpose.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Capt (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan said that South Punjab police office striving hard to bring improvement in performance in to ensure early justice for masses.

He said that citizens have been facilitated through changing investigation board in the area. He said that punishment and appreciation of police officers was also being made through police orderly room proceedings at his office.

He assured IGP Inam Ghani that more efforts would be put to restore public trust in the police department by bringing more improvement in the performance.

Later, the IGP Punjab Inam Ghani met with the team participated in the operation against the notorious Laadi Gang. He also awarded commendatory certificates among Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ghazi Khan Faisal Rana, District Police Officer (DPO) Omer Saeed Malik and SP Investigation Hassan Javed Bhatti. He also awarded cash prizes among the police teams.