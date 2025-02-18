Police secure physical remand of prime suspect in Dr. Akash murder case

(@Abdulla99267510)

Latif Akash, the adopted son of poet Dr. Akash, confesses to his crime, say Hyderabad police

HYDERABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 18th, 2025) The police on Tuesday secured the physical remand of the prime suspect in the murder case of renowned Sindhi poet Akash Ansari.

Hyderabad District Police Chief SSP Dr. Farruh Ali Lanjar disclosed that Dr. Ansari’s adopted son Latif had confessed to his crime behind murder of Akash Ansari—a move that spread the shockwaves in the society.

The police, during the investigation, found behavior of Latif suspicious.

After his arrest, Latif confessed to his crime. The police also took driver of Dr Akash into custody and recovered the murder weapon.

Latif Akash, the prime suspect, as per the media reports, had a strained relationship with his father. The suspect spent time with a friend before coming back to his father’s house where he killed Dr. Akash after subjecting him to severe torture. Later, the suspect set the whole house on fire and fled the crime scene.

Talking to a local private tv, Medico-Legal Officer (MLO) Syed Sardar Shah strongly condemned the murder and confirmed that a sharp-edged object was used on the neck and back of the victim. He said that it appeared that Dr. Akash was murdered before setting the house on fire.