Police security arrangements for Pak-Australia cricket matches

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev has said that Lahore Police are all set to provide fool-proof security for Pak-Australia cricket matches.

He said the police had chalked out comprehensive security plan for all cricket matches, to be played in Lahore at Gaddafi Stadium from March 21 to April 5.

More than 8,000 police officers and officials of different units of Lahore Police including SPs, SDPOs, SHOs, Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit and Elite Force would perform security, patrolling and traffic management duties during the matches.

Ten SPs, 31 DSPs, 77 SHOs, 332 upper subordinates, more than 6,000 FC personnel including lady constables, 204 teams of Dolphin Squad, 107 teams of Police Response Unit (PRU) would be deputed on security and patrolling duties during the matches.

The Australian players and officials have been given the status of state guests, according to the government directions. CCTV cameras around Gaddafi Stadium and parking areas have been fully operational during the international cricket series as security plan and traffic advisory would be strictly enforced in letter and spirit.