Police, security forces role lauded in maintaining peace

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner DI Khan Yahya Akhunzada and Regional Police Officer Yasin Farooq Tuesday appreciated the sacrifices of police, security forces and law enforcing agencies in maintaining peace in the region.

Addressing award distribution ceremony among police officials of district Tank at office of DPO Tank, the Commissioner said that due to sacrifices of police and officials of security forces peace has restored in Tank and merged districts of the province.

He said that the whole nation holds the sacrifices of police and security forces in high esteem due to which the each and every person attached with police and armed forces of Pakistan is ready to protect the motherland at all cost against any aggression.

He also appreciated the role of Tank police especially DPO Tank Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada in operations against criminals and anti-state elements.

RPO Dera Yasin Farooq said that performance of Tank police was very impressive adding that despite limited resources the district police was performing outstandingly to maintain peace in the district.

He said due to leadership quality of DPO Sajjad Khan the moral of district police was very high their actions against criminals, drug peddlers, smugglers of non-custom paid items and vehicles was very laudable.

Later, the Commissioner Yahya Akhunzada, RPO Dera Yasin Farooq and Deputy Commissioner Kabir Afridi distributed prizes and certificates among police officers and Jawans over best performance.