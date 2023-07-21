Police security on 3rd Muharram

Police have released security plan for majalis and mourning processions to be taken out on 3rd Muharram-ul-Haraam 1445 Hijri (Saturday) in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Police have released security plan for majalis and mourning processions to be taken out on 3rd Muharram-ul-Haraam 1445 Hijri (Saturday) in the district.

Police spokesman said here on Friday that 185 majalis will be held and 5 mourning processions will be taken out in the district on 3rd Muharram.

He said that 56 majalis will be held in Jaranwala division, 47 in Iqbal division, 34 in Sadar division, 34 in Madina Town division and 14 majalis will be arranged in Lyallpur division.

Similarly, 3 mourning processions will be taken out from Iqbal division and one procession each from Madina Town division and Lyallpur division.

He said that 5 SPs, 13 DSPs, 14 Inspectors, 28 Sub Inspectors, 314 Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs), 145 head constables and more than 2100 constables will provide security cover to the majalis and processions.

A number of teams of Elite Force and Dolphin Force will also remain on patrolling in the city, he added.