Police Security On 6th Muharram

Umer Jamshaid Published July 24, 2023 | 10:09 PM

Police have released security plan for Majalis and processions to be taken out on 6th Muharram-ul-Haraam by deputing 2324 security personnel in the district

Police spokesman said here on Monday that 162 Majalis would be held and 48 mourning processions would be taken out in the district on 6th Muharram.

He said that 43 Majalis would be held in Jaranwala division, 39 in Iqbal division, 34 in Sadar division, 24 in Madina Town division and 12 Majalis would be arranged in Lyallpur division.

Similarly, 15 mourning processions would be taken out from Iqbal division, 12 processions in Jaranwala division, 10 processions in Madina Town division, 5 processions in Lyallpur division and 6 processions in Sadar division.

He said that 5 SPs, 16 DSPs, 15 Inspectors, 43 Sub Inspectors, 326 Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs), 141 head constables and 1778 constables/lady constables would provide security cover to the Majalis and processions.

