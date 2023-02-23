UrduPoint.com

Police, Security Personnel Conduct Joint Operation In Charsadda

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Police, security personnel conduct joint operation in Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :The police in a joint search and strike operation searched 23 houses and arrested several suspects, in the jurisdiction of Shabqadar police station, Charsadda.

Led by DSP Shabqadar Qazi Ismatullah Khan and SHO Police Station Shabqadar, Dawood Khan, the operation was conducted on the directives of DPO Charsadda, Mohammad Arif.

Several raids were conducted on targeted houses and hideouts of criminal elements, resulting in the arrest of 12 people, including six suspects and two absconders, besides recovering weapons and drugs.

During the operation, one SMG, three pistols, 121 grams of ice, and 110 cartridges were recovered from the accused arrested.

Two facilitators were also arrested during the operation.

A heavy contingent of police, elite force, security personnel, women police officers, and a bomb disposal squad participated in the operation.

The accused arrested have been transferred to the relevant police station for further investigation, and various cases have been registered against them.

In addition to the arrests, 13 vehicles were checked under the modern technology , while the verification of 10 persons was done under the CRVS system. Action was also taken against 27 motorcyclists without a number plate, who were challaned during the operation.

