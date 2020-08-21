UrduPoint.com
Police Security Plan For 2nd Muharram Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 05:48 PM

Police security plan for 2nd Muharram day

The district police have released security plan for majalis and processions for the second Muharram-ul-Harram.

As many as 183 majalis and four processions will be taken out across district on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The district police have released security plan for majalis and processions for the second Muharram-ul-Harram.

As many as 183 majalis and four processions will be taken out across district on Saturday.

Fifty-three majalis will be held in Jarranwala sub-division, 49 majalis and two processions in Iqbal division, 35 majalis and one procession in Saddar division, 32 majalis and one procession in Madina division and 14 majalis in Lyallpur division.

Over 1,150 police jawans, 163 ASIs, 47 sub-inspectors, nine inspectors will perform duty, under the supervision of 13 DSPs and 5 SPs. Four hundred volunteers besides 10 Elite force teams and 10 QRF teams will ensure patrolling in sensitive areas of the city.

