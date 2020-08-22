Police security plan for 3rd Muharram finalised

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :The district police have released a security plan for majalis and processions for the third Muharram-ul-Harram.

As many as 186 majalis and four processions will be taken out across district on the 3rd of Muharram.

Fifty-six majalis will be held in Jarranwala sub-division, 47 majalis and three processions will be taken out in Iqbal division, 35 majalis in Saddar division, 34 majalis and one procession in Madina division and 14 majalis and one procession will be taken out in Lyallpur division.

Over 1,500 police jawans, 229 ASIs, 67 sub-inspectors, 13 inspectors will perform duty, who will be supervised by 13 DSPs and 5 SPs. Six hundred volunteers besides 10 Elite force teams and 10 QRF teams will ensure patrolling in sensitive areas of the city.