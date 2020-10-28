UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Security Plan For Jashn-e-Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Umer Jamshaid 47 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

Police security plan for Jashn-e-Eid Milad-un-Nabi

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The district police have made a security plan for Jashn-e-Eid Milad-un-Nabi, being celebrated on Friday.

According to a plan issued here Wednesday, 158 processions will be taken out in the district besides holding 34 mahafil.

The Police Department has deployed over 2,100 constables, 200 head-constables, 286 ASIs, 49 Sis and 10 Inspectors. 10 DSPs and 5 SPs will monitor the security duty.

Over 700 volunteers will also perform duty on the day. 4 teams of elite force and aumi Razakar Force (QRF) will also ensure patrolling in the city.

More Stories From Pakistan

