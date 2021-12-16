UrduPoint.com

Police Seek Candidates' Help To Ensure Peaceful Polls

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 08:33 PM

Police seek candidates' help to ensure peaceful polls

Police on Thursday sought support of contesting candidates for holding peaceful local government elections across the Khyber district on December 19

KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Police on Thursday sought support of contesting candidates for holding peaceful local government elections across the Khyber district on December 19.

District Police Officer ( DPO) Khyber, Wasim Riaz in this connection held a meeting with the candidates of political parties and independent contesting Tehsil mayor election at his office.

Addressing the polls candidates, the DPO said that candidates should cooperate with the police to ensure peaceful elections and implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission.

He said"It is the responsibility of the police to provide a peaceful environment so that people can exercise democratic right of vote to their choice candidate."He said "Action will be taken against those who tried to violate code of conduct or disrupt voting process on the election day."

Related Topics

Election Police Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote December Government

Recent Stories

Emirates Development Bank wins &#039;Ecosystem Ena ..

Emirates Development Bank wins &#039;Ecosystem Enabler of the Year&#039; award

52 minutes ago
 OPPO unveils its first-ever foldable flagship phon ..

OPPO unveils its first-ever foldable flagship phone, OPPO Find N at INNO Day 202 ..

1 hour ago
 60 days of ‘Reimaging Energy’ with ENOC Group ..

60 days of ‘Reimaging Energy’ with ENOC Group at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago
 UAE, Colombia sign MoU for cooperation in cultural ..

UAE, Colombia sign MoU for cooperation in cultural and creative industries

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler inspects progress of Kalba developme ..

Sharjah Ruler inspects progress of Kalba development projects

1 hour ago
 CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark SCCI’s ..

CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark SCCI’s 50th anniversary

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.