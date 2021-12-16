Police seek candidates' help to ensure peaceful polls

Police on Thursday sought support of contesting candidates for holding peaceful local government elections across the Khyber district on December 19

District Police Officer ( DPO) Khyber, Wasim Riaz in this connection held a meeting with the candidates of political parties and independent contesting Tehsil mayor election at his office.

Addressing the polls candidates, the DPO said that candidates should cooperate with the police to ensure peaceful elections and implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission.

He said"It is the responsibility of the police to provide a peaceful environment so that people can exercise democratic right of vote to their choice candidate."He said "Action will be taken against those who tried to violate code of conduct or disrupt voting process on the election day."