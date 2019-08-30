Police seeks assistance from army, rangers in Muharram

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan said that the department have sought assistance of army and rangers to deal any emergency during Muharram

He said this while talking to media here on Friday.

He said that all possible steps were being taken to prevent any untoward incident during Muharram. He said that senior police officers were visiting routes and Imambargah on daily basis.

The regional police officer added that six most sensitive places had been identified in the region including three in Multan, two in Khanewal and one in Lodhran where tight security arrangements would be made.