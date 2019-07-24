UrduPoint.com
Police Seeks NADRA's Help For Identification Of D.I. Khan's Attackers

2 minutes ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 12:16 AM

Police seeks NADRA's help for identification of D.I. Khan's attackers

Counter Terrorism Department(CTD) has contacted NADRA for the identification of the suicide bomber , who blasted himself outside a hospital in Dera Ismail Khan

Dera Ismail Khan , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd July, 2019) : Counter Terrorism Department(CTD) has contacted NADRA for the identification of the suicide bomber , who blasted himself outside a hospital in Dera Ismail Khan.Whereas the leftovers including head and legs of the attackers were shifted to Peshawar for DNA test.

On 21st July (Sunday) ago two suicide blasts were taken place outside a police post and DHQ Hospital , in which nine persons including six police personnel were martyred .It is pertinent to mention here the more than 70 policemen had embraced Shahadat in different incidents of terrorism in KP during ongoing Calendar year .

