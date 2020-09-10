UrduPoint.com
Police Seize 10 Kg Charas, Smuggler Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 08:17 PM

Police on Thursday foiled drugs smuggling bid and seized 10 Kilogram Charas concealed in guava baskets in the limits of Saddar Police station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Police on Thursday foiled drugs smuggling bid and seized 10 Kilogram Charas concealed in guava baskets in the limits of Saddar Police station.

According to details, the drug was being smuggled from Qaghazi village to Kohat city.

Police also arrested smuggler along with pistol and some cartridges .

A case has been registered against the arrested smuggler and started further investigation.

