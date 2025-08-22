Police Seize 10kg Hashish
Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2025 | 03:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Police have arrested a drug-trafficker red-handed with 10.8kg hashish on Friday.
According to police sources, a team of Satiana police in a raid held drug peddler Shafique.
Police seized over 10kg of hashish from his possession and locked the accused in police lockups.
