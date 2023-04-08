Police seize 1200g hashish, arrest one

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :The Chakdara Police on Saturday recovered 1200 grams of drugs from an alleged accused travelling on a coach to Peshawar.

According to details, the Chakdara Police during checking foiled a drug smuggling bid and seized 1252 grams of hashish from Nazir Hussain s/o Mohammad Hussain r/o Darbar Chakdara, who was travelling on a coach from Dir Lower. A case has been registered against the accused, police said.