Police Seize 1200g Hashish, Arrest One

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2023 | 04:10 PM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :The Chakdara Police on Saturday recovered 1200 grams of drugs from an alleged accused travelling on a coach to Peshawar.

According to details, the Chakdara Police during checking foiled a drug smuggling bid and seized 1252 grams of hashish from Nazir Hussain s/o Mohammad Hussain r/o Darbar Chakdara, who was travelling on a coach from Dir Lower. A case has been registered against the accused, police said.

