UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Seize 1244 Liters Alcohol, 150 Packets Gutka

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 10:58 PM

Police seize 1244 liters alcohol, 150 packets Gutka

Tharparkar police in its crackdown against the drug peddlers seized 1244 liters alcohol, 150 packets of Gutka and 2 motorbikes and held six accused

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Tharparkar police in its crackdown against the drug peddlers seized 1244 liters alcohol, 150 packets of Gutka and 2 motorbikes and held six accused. The incharge CIA along with his team raided a wine distillery in the jurisdiction of Nangarparkar police station, recovered 1094 liters raw wine and arrested four accused namely- Dewo Kolhi, Dansingh Kolhi, Karman and Ajan Koli.

The Vinjoto police in an action arrested Faiz Muhammad s/o Muhammad Murad Khoso resident of Naukot taluka Jhudo and recovered 150 gutkas from his possession.The SHO Mithi also raided an illegal brewery and arrested Desar s/o Mahro Thakur and seized 150 liters of moonshine.

Cases had been registered against the accused persons under the Drugs Act.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Drugs CIA Tharparkar Jhudo From

Recent Stories

Union Properties receives AED400 million offer sta ..

31 minutes ago

SBA Publishers Club highlights learning curves in ..

46 minutes ago

Ministry of Education, Canon sign MoU related to d ..

46 minutes ago

Dozens of programmes for the hearing impaired by S ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Customs completes 85 CSR initiatives in 9 mo ..

1 hour ago

10-year swap rate on UAE Dirham at 1.6 percent by ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.