Police seize 1244 liters alcohol, 150 packets Gutka

Tharparkar police in its crackdown against the drug peddlers seized 1244 liters alcohol, 150 packets of Gutka and 2 motorbikes and held six accused

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Tharparkar police in its crackdown against the drug peddlers seized 1244 liters alcohol, 150 packets of Gutka and 2 motorbikes and held six accused. The incharge CIA along with his team raided a wine distillery in the jurisdiction of Nangarparkar police station, recovered 1094 liters raw wine and arrested four accused namely- Dewo Kolhi, Dansingh Kolhi, Karman and Ajan Koli.

The Vinjoto police in an action arrested Faiz Muhammad s/o Muhammad Murad Khoso resident of Naukot taluka Jhudo and recovered 150 gutkas from his possession.The SHO Mithi also raided an illegal brewery and arrested Desar s/o Mahro Thakur and seized 150 liters of moonshine.

Cases had been registered against the accused persons under the Drugs Act.