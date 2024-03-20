Open Menu

Police Seize 1.25kg Heroin From Couple

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2024 | 08:09 PM

Police seize 1.25kg heroin from couple

Police have seized 1.25kg ice heroin from a couple involved in supplying drugs in educational institutes, here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Police have seized 1.25kg ice heroin from a couple involved in supplying drugs in educational institutes, here on Wednesday.

According to police sources, drug peddler couple, Mobeen and his wife Bano Parveen, was involved in supplying contraband in public and private educational institutes to students.

They were held from Rajbah road by CIA staff in Madina Town.

A case has been registered against the accused and investigation is underway.

