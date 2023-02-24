Police seize 137 motorcycles with fake number plates

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Police on Friday seized 137 motorbikes with fake license number plates and without number plates during a crackdown in Sargodha. During snap-checking across the district, police impounded 137 motorcycles during the last 24 hours having fake number plates.

Inline with special directives of District Police Officer Sargodha (DPO), Muhammad Faisal Kamran , Sargodha police after launching a comprehensive crackdown had confiscated137 motorcycles, police spokesman informed.