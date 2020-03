(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) ::Sadar police claimed to have unearthed a distillery and seized 1500 liter liquor, here on Friday.

On a tip-off, a police team raided a distillery and arrested accused Javed Iqbal red handed.

Police also seized 1500 liter liquor and registered a case against accused.