Police seize 16kg hashish, arrest drug smuggler

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Attock police have arrested a man and seized 16.8 kilograms of hashish during a routine search operation on Wednesday.

According to the Police, The suspect, Gambir Khan was attempting to smuggle the drugs from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to Punjab province when he was stopped by police in Attock Khurd.

The drugs were hidden in secret compartments of a loader rickshaw driven by Khan.

Police have registered a case against Khan under the Narcotics Act and he is currently in custody.

District Police Officer (DPO) Attock, Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan, praised the Attock Khurd police team for their successful operation.

He stated that the police are committed to combating drug trafficking and will continue to target criminal elements involved in this illegal activity.

