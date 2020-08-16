UrduPoint.com
Police Seize 18 Kg Narcotics, Arrest One Accused

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 06:50 PM

Police seize 18 kg narcotics, arrest one accused

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :The Excise Police at Karachi recovered 18 kilograms of narcotics and arrested an accused during an operation in Sikanderabad block no 4, street no. 8, Kemari District West here.

The Excise team was led by Assistant Excise & Taxation Officer Ahmed Yar Khoso also seized a motorcycle reportedly used in the crime, said a statement on Sunday.

One of the accused managed to escape and the case has been registered against the arrested accused Muhammad Usman and the case is being investigated for further details.

