Police Seize 200 Kites, Arrest Man In Faisalabad
Tue 02nd June 2020
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) : Police have seized 200 kites from a man and arrested him at a picket in the Tandlianwala City police precincts here.
According to a police report, one Tayyab was carrying 200 kites and chemical string rolls in a car when police stopped him at a picket and seized the kites.
A case has been registered against him and he was sent behind the bars.