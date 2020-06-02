Police seize 200 kites, arrest man in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) : Police have seized 200 kites from a man and arrested him at a picket in the Tandlianwala City police precincts here.

According to a police report, one Tayyab was carrying 200 kites and chemical string rolls in a car when police stopped him at a picket and seized the kites.

A case has been registered against him and he was sent behind the bars.