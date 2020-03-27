Police seize 2,000 kites in Faisalabad

Police arrested three kite makers and recovered 2000 kites and 21 twine spool from their possession here on Friday

Peoples colony police raided at hideout of kite manufacturers and arrested Zeeshan, Talha and Usman.

A case has been registered against the accused.