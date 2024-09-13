Police Seize 22-kg Hashish, Arrest 2
Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2024 | 03:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The Haram Gate police successfully intercepted a drug supply and seized 22 kilograms of hashish and arrested two suspects including a woman.
Working on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at Karnal Chowk and arrested a female drug-pusher Rabia Basri, daughter of Shah Muhammad of Wilayatabad, Multan. During the search, conducted by a female constable, over 10 kilograms of hashish and Rs 141,000 in cash were recovered from her.
In another operation, the police arrested another alleged drug-trafficker, Shahbaz, son of Shah Muhammad, near City Mall Warehouse. The police recovered over 11-kilogram hashish and Rs 200,000 in cash, police sources said.
The raids were conducted under the supervision of SSP Operations Hasan Raza Khakhi and SDPO Haram Gate Ibrahim Khan Dreshak, with SHO Muhammad Ismail and his team executing the operation.
During interrogation, the suspects confessed to supplying drugs across Multan. Both individuals had previous criminal records related to drug trafficking.
Later, holding a press conference, CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar, accompanied by SSP Operations Hasan Raza Khakhi, SP Cantt Division Javed Tahir Majeed and DSP Haram Gate Ibrahim Khan Dreshak, stated that the Multan police were actively cracking down on drug traffickers and will soon make further arrests and recoveries.
The CPO disclosed that the police have seized 900 kilograms of hashish during anti-drug operations over the past eight months across the district.
Recent Stories
IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”
Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told
Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Aror ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024
Training Class at VTI Garment City
Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila
Murder suspect arrested in Wah
DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio
Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday
NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements
IESCO issues power shutdown programme
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”1 minute ago
-
Health minister for accelerating anti-dengue efforts in Rawalpindi1 minute ago
-
Green- I,II, Sky Garden housing projects be completed by December 2025: Minister2 minutes ago
-
3 murdered, one commit suicide12 minutes ago
-
Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told17 minutes ago
-
Quality of food prepared for Eid Milad to be checked: minister21 minutes ago
-
PFA fines eatery at private educational institute41 minutes ago
-
Foreign policy issues with Afghanistan have to be decided by federation, not province: Irfan Siddiqu ..42 minutes ago
-
Clerical, IT staff training course concludes at Prison Staff Training Academy in Haripur42 minutes ago
-
KDA takes strict action against illegal rafting companies51 minutes ago
-
Helmet-less motorcyclists, LPG-cylinder vehicles can't enter Lahore now51 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects 59 more meters51 minutes ago