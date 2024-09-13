Police seize 22-kg hashish, arrest 2

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The Haram Gate police successfully intercepted a drug supply and seized 22 kilograms of hashish and arrested two suspects including a woman.

Working on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at Karnal Chowk and arrested a female drug-pusher Rabia Basri, daughter of Shah Muhammad of Wilayatabad, Multan. During the search, conducted by a female constable, over 10 kilograms of hashish and Rs 141,000 in cash were recovered from her.

In another operation, the police arrested another alleged drug-trafficker, Shahbaz, son of Shah Muhammad, near City Mall Warehouse. The police recovered over 11-kilogram hashish and Rs 200,000 in cash, police sources said.

The raids were conducted under the supervision of SSP Operations Hasan Raza Khakhi and SDPO Haram Gate Ibrahim Khan Dreshak, with SHO Muhammad Ismail and his team executing the operation.

During interrogation, the suspects confessed to supplying drugs across Multan. Both individuals had previous criminal records related to drug trafficking.

Later, holding a press conference, CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar, accompanied by SSP Operations Hasan Raza Khakhi, SP Cantt Division Javed Tahir Majeed and DSP Haram Gate Ibrahim Khan Dreshak, stated that the Multan police were actively cracking down on drug traffickers and will soon make further arrests and recoveries.

The CPO disclosed that the police have seized 900 kilograms of hashish during anti-drug operations over the past eight months across the district.