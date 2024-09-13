Open Menu

Police Seize 22-kg Hashish, Arrest 2

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Police seize 22-kg hashish, arrest 2

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The Haram Gate police successfully intercepted a drug supply and seized 22 kilograms of hashish and arrested two suspects including a woman.

Working on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at Karnal Chowk and arrested a female drug-pusher Rabia Basri, daughter of Shah Muhammad of Wilayatabad, Multan. During the search, conducted by a female constable, over 10 kilograms of hashish and Rs 141,000 in cash were recovered from her.

In another operation, the police arrested another alleged drug-trafficker, Shahbaz, son of Shah Muhammad, near City Mall Warehouse. The police recovered over 11-kilogram hashish and Rs 200,000 in cash, police sources said.

The raids were conducted under the supervision of SSP Operations Hasan Raza Khakhi and SDPO Haram Gate Ibrahim Khan Dreshak, with SHO Muhammad Ismail and his team executing the operation.

During interrogation, the suspects confessed to supplying drugs across Multan. Both individuals had previous criminal records related to drug trafficking.

Later, holding a press conference, CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar, accompanied by SSP Operations Hasan Raza Khakhi, SP Cantt Division Javed Tahir Majeed and DSP Haram Gate Ibrahim Khan Dreshak, stated that the Multan police were actively cracking down on drug traffickers and will soon make further arrests and recoveries.

The CPO disclosed that the police have seized 900 kilograms of hashish during anti-drug operations over the past eight months across the district.

Related Topics

Multan Police Drugs Karnal Criminals Women From

Recent Stories

IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”

1 minute ago
 Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, ..

Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told

17 minutes ago
 Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Mala ..

Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Aror ..

42 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Training Class at VTI Garment City

Training Class at VTI Garment City

16 hours ago
Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in ..

Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila

16 hours ago
 Murder suspect arrested in Wah

Murder suspect arrested in Wah

16 hours ago
 DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate poli ..

DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio

16 hours ago
 Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition ..

Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday

16 hours ago
 NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' ..

NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements

16 hours ago
 IESCO issues power shutdown programme

IESCO issues power shutdown programme

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan