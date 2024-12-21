Police Seize 2,210gm Heroin, Arrest Two Drug Peddlers
KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) In crackdown against narcotics, Landikotal police on Saturday recovered 2,210 gram of heroin and arrested two drug paddlers.
During a routine snap checking at Charwazey checkpost, police recovered 2,210gm of heroin and arrested Khayal Mohammad and Murad on the spot.
A case has been registered against both arrested and further investigation was started.
