Police seize 25 mine detectors, arrest two smugglers

KOHAT, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) ::The district police here Monday foiled a bid to smuggle ammunition after recovering 25 mine detectors and 1500 cartridges of different bores.

According to details, a team of City Police Station intercepted a truck during snap checking of vehicles on Kohat-Hangu Road and recovered 25 mine detectors and 1500 cartridges that were concealed in secret cavities of a truck.

Police arrested two smugglers identified as Maaz Ali and Mohammad Asif and registered a case against them. The further investigation to arrest the other culprits was underway.