Police seize 250 kite string rolls

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Ghulam Muhammadabad police seized over 250 chemical-kite string rolls from a local factory and registered case against the accused.

According to police sources, a police team raided a factory near Awan Chowk in Ghulam Muhammadabad area , recovered 250 string rolls and other material. Accused Ishtiaq managed to escape from the scene but police registered case against him.