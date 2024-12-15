Police seize 26Kg of Hashish, arrest drug peddler

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) In crackdown against narcotics, Jamrud police on Sunday recovered 26Kg of hashish from a secret compartment of a vehicle and arrested a drug peddler.

During a routine snap checking of vehicles at Takhta Baig area, Jamrud police intercepted a carry van and recovered 26Kg of hashish concealed in secret compartments.

The driver, identified as Said Nazar Arif, was arrested on the spot.

A case has been registered and further investigation was started.