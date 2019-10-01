Police seize 270 liters illicit liquor, arrested 3 drug peddlers in Mithi

Police in its crackdown against Narcotics on Tuesday seized 270 liters illicit liquor and arrested 3 drug peddler

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Police in its crackdown against Narcotics on Tuesday seized 270 liters illicit liquor and arrested 3 drug peddlers.

According to details, SHO Mithi with his team raided a liquor factory and apprehended a accused Rai singh Thakar and recovered 180 liters liquor from his possession.

While in another drive police on piket wajoto arrested a drug seller Sabir Ali and recovered 5 packets of Indian Ghutkaa and arrested another accused Narain kolhi involved in selling drugs and recovered 90 liters liquor from his possession. police has registered case against accused.