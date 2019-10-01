Police Seize 270 Liters Illicit Liquor, Arrested 3 Drug Peddlers In Mithi
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 05:24 PM
MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Police in its crackdown against Narcotics on Tuesday seized 270 liters illicit liquor and arrested 3 drug peddlers.
According to details, SHO Mithi with his team raided a liquor factory and apprehended a accused Rai singh Thakar and recovered 180 liters liquor from his possession.
While in another drive police on piket wajoto arrested a drug seller Sabir Ali and recovered 5 packets of Indian Ghutkaa and arrested another accused Narain kolhi involved in selling drugs and recovered 90 liters liquor from his possession. police has registered case against accused.