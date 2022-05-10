UrduPoint.com

Police Seize 2kg Hashish

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Police seize 2kg hashish

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :A police team arrested a drug-peddler woman and seized 2kg hashish from her on Tuesday.

Chak Jhumra police conducted a raid, arrested Nusrat Bibi and recovered contraband from her.

A case has been registered against the woman.

More Stories From Pakistan

