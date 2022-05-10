- Home
Police Seize 2kg Hashish
Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2022 | 05:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :A police team arrested a drug-peddler woman and seized 2kg hashish from her on Tuesday.
Chak Jhumra police conducted a raid, arrested Nusrat Bibi and recovered contraband from her.
A case has been registered against the woman.
