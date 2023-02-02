Police seize 3,000 kites, arrested three accused

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :The district police during different raids seized over 3,000 kites from the custody of three kite manufacturers during the last 24 hours.

Police report said here Thursday that Ghulam Muhammad Abad police nabbed an accused Ehsan and recovered 1,250 kites and six chemical coated string rolls.

People Colony police held two accused including Muhammad Shafique and Ahmed. Police seized 1,800 kites and 15 string rolls from their hideout. Separate cases have been registered against them.